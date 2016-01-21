Bazoer: Napoli was never an option

Ajax midfielder Riechedly Bazoer has stressed that he never considered leaving the Eredivisie leaders for Napoli this January.

The Amsterdam side accepted a big-money offer from the Serie A outfit earlier this month, but the move fell through because Bazoer was not open to a move to the Stadio San Paolo.

"Ajax fans do not have to worry about me potentially leaving," the Netherlands international told the club's official website.

"An offer from a big foreign club does not distract me. I am feeling very well at Ajax. Things are well and I am a first-team regular. Plus I still have plenty of room for improvement here at Ajax.

"When my brother, who is also my representative, told me Napoli's offer, I immediately told him that I wanted to stay here.

"Ajax are the right club for me at the moment. I want to win the Eredivisie title here."

Bazoer has developed into a key player at Ajax since joining the club from PSV in January 2013.

The 19-year-old has a contract with the Amsterdammers until June 2020.

He recently revealed that Barcelona are keeping a close eye on his development.