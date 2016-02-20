Bazoer responds to Chelsea links

Riechedly Bazoer has insisted he is happy at Ajax amid speculation linking him with a move to Chelsea at the end of the season.

Recent reports claimed the midfielder's brother and agent, Irchandly, visited Chelsea's training ground on Friday to discuss a potential move, but the 19-year-old is not thinking about a transfer at this stage.

"I am very happy at Ajax," the Netherlands international told De Telegraaf.

"I am developing well here, the coach believes in me and I have a contract with the club until 2020. I am not thinking about other clubs yet.

"I am proud to have become an undisputed starter at Ajax, but I am going through a difficult period at the moment to be honest. I am working really hard in training in order to reach the level from the first half of the season again. I am not saying I have been in bad form, but I always demand more from myself."

Bazoer has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Ajax this campaign, scoring four goals.

He turned down the chance to join Napoli in January, while previously revealing Barcelona have informed him they are keeping a close eye on his development.