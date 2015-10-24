Beam me up, Ancelotti! Carlo to make Star Trek appearance

Carlo Ancelotti has managed countless stellar names in the world of football, and has now turned his attention to boldly going where no man has gone before.

The three-time Champions League winner is out of work following his dismissal from Real Madrid in May, and certainly seems to be enjoying his time off if a new interview with Gazzetta dello Sport is anything to go by.

Ancelotti has revealed to the Italian newspaper that he has secured a cameo role in 'Star Trek Beyond', the latest instalment in the science fiction series that will be released next year, thanks to his friendship with star Zoe Saldana.

The 56-year-old also appeared to take artistic inspiration from Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc, who described Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as an "alien of football" before last Wednesday's Champions League meeting between two of Ancelotti's former clubs.

"I play the part of a scientist who has to examine an alien. It was good, I pretended it was Cristiano Ronaldo in front of me!" Ancelotti said.