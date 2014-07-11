Beckenbauer: Germany have same spirit as 1990

Germany will contest their eighth World Cup final when they take on Argentina at the Maracana on Sunday.

The clash will see Germany and Argentina face off in the tournament showpiece for the third time.

Beckenbauer was coach for each of the previous meetings, overseeing an agonising 3-2 defeat in 1986 before leading his team to revenge four years later with a 1-0 success.

Germany's run to the final this year saw them grind out tight victories against Algeria and France before Brazil fell victim to a scintillating display of attacking football in a last-four tie that the hosts lost 7-1.

The 68-year-old Beckenbauer has been impressed with Germany's performances in South America, and believes there are parallels between Joachim Low's men and the team he led to victory 24 years ago.

"The parallels with 1990 jump right out at the eye," Beckenbauer told the German Football Association's (DFB) official website. "Not only on the pitch but off it.

"I think about how our reserve players at that time in the tight matches against Czechoslovakia and England in the quarter-finals and semi-finals jumped and ran onto the field, to embrace the guys there.

"You see this quite clearly again now. I mention the example of Per Mertesacker, who had always played from the start and was suddenly returned to the bench against France. How great he has behaved in this role.

"That shows how strong this team is."

Beckenbauer feels Germany are favourites for the final, citing their extra day of rest as a key factor, together with the likely support of Brazilian fans.

"When looking at the situation, all the advantages are in Germany's favour," he added.

"We had, in contrast to Argentina, one more day's rest and did not go into the extra-time and penalties in the semi-finals.

"In addition, our team is on top form and can be even better.

"I cannot imagine that the Brazilian spectators will support the Argentines on Sunday. This is a home game (for Germany) in the Maracana."