Beckenbauer urges Bayern not to celebrate

Bayern claimed the German top-flight crown for a 24th time back in March with a 3-1 win over Hertha Berlin, but their form has dipped somewhat since that achievement.

The Bavarians' title triumph was immediately followed by a draw against Hoffenheim and successive defeats versus Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund, ending a league unbeaten run that had stretched back to October 2012.

Pep Guardiola's men have since got back on track with three straight wins, but their 5-0 aggregate loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, a reverse that ended Bayern's defence of their European title, has led many to criticise coach Pep Guardiola.

Club president Beckenbauer, who won a total of 15 trophies with Bayern as a player and a manager, believes the loss of form since winning the title is understandable.

However, the 68-year-old has urged Bayern to resist the temptation to celebrate in their final league game with Stuttgart as they aim to secure a Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and FIFA Club World Cup treble.

"I think it's a normal reaction for a team to sit back after reaching an aim," Beckenbauer said. "Of course the timing isn't great because everything is decided in May.

"There are decisive games in the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal. And now they have a little break, after a little blip.

"That means they don't play with the engagement and that concentration they played with a few months ago. And that's a pity because it is an important time at the moment.

"I think if you win the championship there is a reason to celebrate but my advice is not to celebrate too much, because in one week there is the cup final in Berlin.

"If it isn't possible to win the triple then the double wouldn't be bad. I believe they will need to concentrate on the final and so a big celebration (this weekend after the final league game) won't be good."