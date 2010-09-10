Beckham eyes England return after Capello talks

Beckham's international career looked to be over when Capello said last month that he considered the 35-year-old too old for national selection but the public outcry caused the Italian to backpeddle on his comments.

The former England captain, insisting he had no plans to retire, said he had since spoken to Capello and was confident that he would be picked if his form warranted selection.

"If you're performing and you're playing well then you have a chance of being in the squad," the midfielder told reporters after training with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Thursday.

"The thing about my situation now is just getting back on the field and getting back fit. Then, what happens after that, we'll see."

Capello came under fire in Britain when he announced that he was no longer interested in picking Beckham even though he had not consulted the player before making the news public.

He was heavily criticised for his timing which came just hours after Beckham, who missed this year's World Cup in South Africa, because of injury, declared that he was fit enough to resume playing club soccer in the United States and excitedly talked about his unwavering dedication to the England's cause.

"Obviously it was a surprise at the time but I spoke to him shortly after that and he explained everything to me and it was brushed under the carpet, so to speak," Beckham said.

"He's always supported me. He's always looked after me in many ways and I've got the utmost respect for him.

"I think I've learned that a) I'm not ready to finish yet and b) how much I love the game. I know it sounds very cliche but being out six months and being away from the game, I didn't enjoy it one bit. So that's when I knew that I'm not ready to just get on the beach and relax."

Beckham is still unsure about when he will make his return for the Galaxy. He had hoped to play as early as this weekend but may have to wait another week.

"The biggest thing is that I've been taken off the (injured) list now," he said.

"I'm back in now. I'm back in with the squad, I'm back in with the team."

