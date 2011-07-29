Beckham: Ferguson still the best

The 36-year-old captained an MLS All-Star side which suffered a 4-0 demolition at the hands of the Premier League champions in New Jersey on Thursday.

And the former England captain, who made nearly 400 appearances for the Red Devils, believes Ferguson’s will to win is what has made him one of the most decorated managers in the history of the game.

"I have played for AC Milan and Real Madrid and there is no other club like United,” he told reporters. “The manager expects you to work hard and win games and expects you to be upset when you lose them.

"That is instilled into you from a very young age as a Manchester United youth team player and it carries on all the way through the team.

“It's a never-say-die attitude that Manchester United have.”

Goals from Anderson, Ji-Sung Park, Dimitar Berbatov and Danny Welbeck ensured there would be no fairytale ending to the 36-year-old’s reunion with his former club as United ran out comfortable winners.

After the game Beckham admitted the match at the Red Bull Arena was an emotional occasion for him.

"Obviously, to play against United still with Sir Alex Ferguson, still with some of the players I played with and the fans I played in front of is emotional,” he added.

"It's always going to be emotional coming up against Manchester United. It's always difficult as well.

“I had many successful years playing under Sir Alex and I would not be in the position I am today if it was not for him.

"He gave me a chance at 16, 17-years-old and he was a father figure to me and I owe him a lot."

By Josh Robbins