Beckham to launch his own MLS franchise

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder retired from football at the end of last season following a short stint with Paris Saint-Germain.

Beckham spent five years with MLS outfit with LA Galaxy between 2007 and 2012, with an option to purchase a franchise believed to have been included in his contract with the American league.

Reports had surfaced that the 38-year-old had selected Miami as the location for his new team, and the ex-England captain has now revealed that he is working to set up his own franchise.

Speaking at the launch of his new autobiography Beckham said: "It is hard to start a new team but I want to bring a certain amount of history to my MLS team."

Orlando City are also keen to launch an MLS team, and the league were quick to reassure them that Beckham's plans in Florida would not affect their efforts to reach an agreement for a franchise in the city.



"We are working very closely with Orlando City's ownership to finalize an expansion agreement to bring Major League Soccer to Central Florida," MLS vice president Dan Courtemanche told the Orlando Sentinel.

"MLS plans to add four expansion teams by 2020, and discussions with other potential expansion markets have no impact on our plans for MLS expansion in Orlando."