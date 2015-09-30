Beckham makes AC Milan Champions League gaffe

He may have shaken off his reputation for not being the brightest player in the game in recent years, but David Beckham is still prone to a footballing gaffe.

The ex-England captain, who won the Champions League with Manchester United in 1999, was asked at the opening of an Adidas store in Dubai this week who he thought would win this year's tournament.

Former clubs United and Paris Saint-Germain were predictably among his selections, but his inclusion of AC Milan - who failed to qualify following a dismal 2014-15 Serie A campaign - left many fans baffled.

"Who do I fancy? Who do I want to win is a different story to who I think is going to win. Or maybe it's not actually," he told Sport360.

"I'm going to have to say Man United, PSG, AC Milan - one of those three I'd like to see win."