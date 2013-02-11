Beckham may make PSG debut v Marseille
David Beckham is likely to feature in the Paris Saint-Germain squad for the first time when the Ligue 1 leaders take on arch rivals Olympique Marseille on February 24, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday.
Former England captain Beckham joined as a free agent last month but has to improve his fitness before he can challenge for a place in the squad.
Asked when Beckham would be fit to be called up, Ancelotti told French sports daily L'Equipe: "Against Marseille I think. We will see in the coming days but maybe he will be a bit on the short side for the Sochaux game [this weekend]."
PSG, who lead second-placed Olympique Lyon by six points, travel to Valencia on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.
