Beckham may make PSG debut v Marseille

Former England captain Beckham joined as a free agent last month but has to improve his fitness before he can challenge for a place in the squad.

Asked when Beckham would be fit to be called up, Ancelotti told French sports daily L'Equipe: "Against Marseille I think. We will see in the coming days but maybe he will be a bit on the short side for the Sochaux game [this weekend]."

PSG, who lead second-placed Olympique Lyon by six points, travel to Valencia on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.