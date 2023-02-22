Quiz! Can you name every player with two or more Champions League titles since 1992?

12 minutes on the clock, 105 players to guess.

Since the 1950s, no one has beaten a long-standing record set by one of Real Madrid's original galacticos.

Francisco "Paco" Gento won two hat-tricks' worth of European Cups: six of the old trophy, with the likes of Aldredo Di Stefano, Raymond Kopa and Ferenc Puskas unable to match such a haul. It's a record that stood 30-odd years into the modern age, too.

The competition was rebranded in 1992 but still, no one's tallied as many Champions Leagues as Old Paco. Until this season, when Real Madrid sweep all before them once more?

105 players have won multiple titles in the starball era. Can you tell us who?

