Manchester United report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe creates Carrington masterplan, as injury woes continue

Manchester United's new minority owners INEOS are bidding to overhaul their Carrington home in order to better deal with injury setbacks.

Erik ten Hag's side have suffered a total of 63 separate cases so far this season with only Andre Onana, Diogo Dalot and Alejandro Garnacho yet to have been dealt a blow.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe bidding to return the Red Devils to the very top of European football, things are about to change and the 71-year-old is wasting no time in doing so.

According to the Daily Mail, a hyperbaric chamber has now been installed at the training ground, with head of sports medicine Gary O’Driscoll now pushing for even more change.

The former Arsenal doctor - who is a lifelong United fan - led a strategic review into what is needed earlier this year and changes are thought to be imminent.

One source at the club reports how the injury crisis - which has now affected 25 players - is down to rotten luck more than a systematic failing.

"We have an idea and we will work on it," Ten Hag recently said when quizzed on the matter. "Internally, we will deal with it.

"For over 10 years I am managing, I never had this experience," the Dutchman added.

"So huge, so many injury issues, so I trust all my experience, it can happen once in 10 years. Hopefully now I have to wait another 10 to have so many injuries to deal with."

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has only played 11 times this season and has been a huge miss. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With questions continuing to be asked, Ten Hag has also recently been quizzed on whether he is pushing returning players too hard in training.

The former Ajax boss has dismissed those claims when pressed on them, insisting he needs more robust players, like the seemingly never-ending Bruno Fernandes, to compete at the top.

"No, we don't train too hard. We need to be fit," he told Sky recently.

"The standards in this league, you need to be fit, otherwise you can't match the standards that are required in a game. We don't train too hard.

"You need very robust players - that is the requirement."

