Manchester United report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe creates Carrington masterplan, as injury woes continue

Manchester United have been severally hindered by injuries this season and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is bidding to change that

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United's new minority owners INEOS are bidding to overhaul their Carrington home in order to better deal with injury setbacks.

Erik ten Hag's side have suffered a total of 63 separate cases so far this season with only Andre Onana, Diogo Dalot and Alejandro Garnacho yet to have been dealt a blow.

