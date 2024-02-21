Quiz! Can you tell us whether these 20 managers have coached Bayern Munich?
Thomas Tuchel is no more at Bayern – but how many of these 20 have been in the Allianz hotseat?
No time limit, 20 managers to guess.
Thomas Tuchel is packing his bags at the end of the season and leaving Bavaria after just over a year in the Bayern Munich job.
There are those who say it's the easiest job in German football – but they clearly haven't dealt with the pressure that comes with FC Hollywood. The expectations are huge, as are the egos. There's no margin for error.
Over the years, some of Germany's footballing greats – and some of European fooball's finest – have had stints as Bayern boss. But can you remember who, exactly?
20 names coming up. Just tell us if they've ever been permanent full-time manager of Bayern's senior men's team, please.
