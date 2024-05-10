Is Kieran Trippier injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is facing a late fitness test ahead of Saturday's clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 33-year-old defender has been out of action for the Magpies since the 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers back in February at St James' Park.

Eddie Howe's side are just four points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fifth place and have just three games remaining, with Manchester United and Brentford also still to come.

Will Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier be fit enough to play against Brighton on Saturday?

Speaking ahead of Newcastle's clash with the Seagulls this weekend, manager Howe confirmed Trippier is now facing a race against time to be fit.

"He's getting closer and he's trained this week, for the first time with the group," began the 46-year-old.

"We are really pleased, he trained well and we will make a decision today in terms of whether he is involved tomorrow.



"He is desperate to be involved and he has been contribute for a few weeks. He knows that he has to manage his injury and make sure there is no recurrence of the calf injury.

"He is refreshed and has had some time away. It has helped him mentally and he's raring to go."

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Magpies have struggled all season long with injury problems, with plenty of first-team players still missing.

Defender Fabian Schar is another who remains a doubt, with Howe also providing an update on the former Hoffenheim man.

"He won't figure tomorrow," added the Magpies manager.

"Let's see next week. He's certainly improving and feeling good."

