Is Kieran Trippier injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Newcastle United host Brighton and Hove in the Premier League on Saturday

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is facing a late fitness test ahead of Saturday's clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 33-year-old defender has been out of action for the Magpies since the 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers back in February at St James' Park.

