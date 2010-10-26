Beckham to see out Galaxy contract

In a interview shown on British television, the midfielder added that he would not have any more loan deals after two spells at AC Milan, where an ankle injury in the second stint forced him out of the reckoning for a place at the World Cup in June.

Beckham's Galaxy contract runs out next year and although there is the option next month of buying out the final 12 months of his deal, he said he was content to stay until 2011.

"I'm definitely going to be here (in Los Angeles) for the rest of my contract," the former Manchester United player said. "My sons go to school here, we're all happy living here, so I can't see us moving."

Turning to his England prospects, he underlined that he had no plans to call time on his 115-cap international career despite manager Fabio Capello suggesting after the World Cup that he was too old to play for his country.

"Of course I would always love to be available for my country. Everyone knows how passionate I have been for my country over the years so I would love to continue to play.

"Whether I do or not, that is obviously down to the manager and obviously down to myself to perform.

"The future is for the young players as we have to think about the (2012) Euros but no one player is out."

Beckham, who left Real Madrid for Galaxy in 2007, scored for the LA club in the 2-1 win over FC Dallas on Sunday that earned them their second successive Western Conference and the Supporters' Shield for MLS's top point-scoring team.

They now begin their playoff campaign against Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

In the last two seasons, Beckham has returned to Europe for loan spells with Milan to maintain his fitness levels.

He suffered an Achilles tendon injury during his second loan spell in March and only returned to action for the Galaxy in August.

Milan said in July that he would not be returning for a third stint and Beckham now believes that he is unlikely to go out on loan again when the MLS playoffs finish in November.

"I would love to say that I'd be able to but with the injury that I've had you have to give it a certain amount of rest," he added.