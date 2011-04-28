Beckham set for whirlwind weekend

Beckham's transatlantic round-trip will get him to the wedding at London's Westminster Abbey but on Saturday he will land in Dallas ahead of his team's game against FC Dallas at their Pizza Hut Park venue.

Beckham, who is attending the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton with his celebrity wife Victoria, said he will actually land in Dallas before his team-mates have arrived from L.A.

"I fly straight out of London on Saturday morning and I arrive before the team on Saturday," Beckham told the MLS website.

Beckham has faced criticism in the U.S. over missing Galaxy games in the past due to England commitments or loan spells in Italy with AC Milan.

But the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder said he had the full support of his coach Bruce Arena and the Galaxy management for the trip.

"Bruce understands and the club understands," Beckham said. "It's important. (The coach) knows that I'll be sacrificing to travel to turn up in Dallas.

"Bruce said to me if I wanted to not go to the game (that's fine), but it's important that I'm there. It's important that the fans see me there, and I'll do that," he added.

Beckham, who also came under fire for returning late to Galaxy pre-season in February after he spent time training in England with Tottenham Hotspur, said that he could handle the jet lag.

"I'm used to the travel. Obviously, it's not ideal with the travel, but it's a royal wedding and those don't come around very often."