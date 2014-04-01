Beckham wants to scrap MLS salary cap

Teams in the American league currently adhere to a USD $3.1 million cap when it comes to paying their squad members, with each being permitted to sign two 'designated players' outside those strict regulations.

Former England captain Beckham became the first designated player in the league's history when he signed for LA Galaxy in 2007 and, as he prepares to launch his own franchise in Miami, Beckham is keen to see salary restrictions lifted.

"We're restricted with some of the players that you can pay over the wage cap," he told beIN Sports. "That (salary cap removal) is what we'll work for, we'll work towards that.

"Obviously that's one of the things that stops a lot of players coming over here, where I think this league and certain cities in this country will attract big-name players."

Beckham refused to name individual players who might be enticed to play in the MLS, but stressed the need to attract high-profile name to the United States.

"I'm not going to mention any players, because it's disrespectful to the players and the teams, but we want to bring big players - we have to," he added.