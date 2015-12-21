Beckham would love to sign 'born winner' Ibrahimovic

David Beckham feels that Paris Saint-Germain forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be an ideal signing for his MLS franchise in Miami.

The 34-year-old, who played alongside Beckham in Paris, is out of contract at the end of the season, although the Miami franchise could still be two to three years away from taking to the field as they wait for a stadium.

If it proves possible, though, the former England international would love to land Ibrahimovic, with him being a massive fan of the Sweden international after observing the striker at close quarters.

"We have received permission to build an arena and it will take three years – maybe two at best," Beckham said to Aftonbladet.

"If Ibrahimovic is still active, then I want to buy him right away. He is a physically magnificent specimen, so it is entirely possible.

"Who does not want a man who is prepared to kill to win? I have played with or against the very best in the world.

"I want to say that I have never met anyone who was so serious during both training and games.

"When I came to Paris I knew that he was an incomparable talent as a player, but he would be so tough and merciless on himself at all times, I had no idea.

"He is a born winner. He is a beast with huge self-confidence and I am one of his biggest admirers."

Ibrahimovic is enjoying another fine season with PSG having scored 15 times in 14 Ligue 1 appearances.