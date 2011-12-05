Beckham yet to decide on future

The former England captain isn’t short on potential suitors, with Paris Saint-Germain heavily linked with the 36-year-old while his current MLS side are keen to extend his current deal.

The former Manchester United star is currently in Australia where the Galaxy played a friendly with Melbourne Victory on Tuesday, a game which could be his last for the club.

And Beckham admits he is intending to spend some time with his family before starting to weigh up his career options.

"I said I'd get this season and this tour out of the way and then have some family time and obviously make a big decision," Beckham said.

"I've not even started thinking about it yet. I wanted to end this season with a championship and we did that, and then I wanted to have some time on this tour - we've been able to celebrate it.

"It's been nice coming on this tour knowing we're champions of the MLS.

"I haven't really started thinking about my playing future yet. Once I get some down time, then I'll obviously think what is going to be best.

"I'm going to spend some time with the family and have a good Christmas. I might make [my decision] before it, I might be able to make it after it, but we'll see."

