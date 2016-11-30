Beckham's franchise would be welcome in MLS - Nesta

Alessandro Nesta believes David Beckham's Miami MLS franchise will be a welcome addition to United States football should the team ever get clearance to join the league.

Beckham, a former team-mate of Nesta's at AC Milan, exercised his option to create an MLS franchise in February 2014, with the club provisionally called Miami Beckham United.

However, with reported financing issues and no agreement with the Miami-Dade County in order to complete a deal for a prospective area of land for a new stadium, Beckham's franchise is some way off joining MLS.

Miami FC joined the North American Soccer League and they have just finished their maiden season in the division since Beckham's franchise deal was announced.

And Nesta, who is head coach at Miami FC, is convinced that the sport is popular enough in the city to accommodate a rival.

"Since 2004 I have come to Miami every summer for holidays," he told Omnisport.

"I know a lot of people and Miami has become like my home. I have been here for a long time. I had many great times here.

"Football in Miami works well. Last season we played so-so, sometimes well some others less well, but people came to watch us play.

"For me, if Beckham was to come here he will be welcome."

Although he has successfully transitioned from player to coach, Nesta is still more renowned for his exploits in Serie A with Lazio and Milan - playing 224 league games for the latter - and at international level for Italy, with who he won the 2006 World Cup.

But there is one match in particular that stands out during his career, Milan's 2-2 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League in 2011.

"I was already old, but maybe versus Barcelona and [Lionel] Messi in Barcelona," he added.

"We drew 2-2 - I was old, half dead but I did a great game."