Begiristain hails Cesc request

The Catalan giants agreed a €40 million deal for Valencia and Spain striker David Villa on Tuesday, with speculation rife that the Gunners' skipper Fabregas is next on Pep Guardiola's summer hit-list.

Reports emerged on Tuesday claiming that Fabregas had informed Wenger of his desire to return to Nou Camp after 10 years at Arsenal.

Speaking to the club’s official website Begiristain said: “It's great news that [Fabregas] wants to come here and I think that one day Cesc will have to come to Barca."

Arsenal are believed to want £40 million for Fabregas, while the Catalans are thought to favour offering Wenger at least one player in a part exchange deal.

“What matters is Arsenal and what their decision is. They think he is a very important player for them so we have to respect Arsenal's wishes and the contract he has.

“But I wish it was happening as soon as possible."

The 23-year-old has not won a trophy with Arsenal since 2005 and now is thought to be seeking a move back to the club that retained the La Liga title last weekend.

“At times the wishes of players do not come true because they are under contract," Begiristain said.

“But him saying he wants to come to Barca is a signal that things are being done well here.

“I don't know when but I have the impression that he will enjoy it very much here.”

By Owen Edwards

