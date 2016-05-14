Begovic already impressed by Conte

Antonio Conte has left a good first impression on the Chelsea team after conducting group and one-on-one meetings with the squad ahead of taking the reins following Euro 2016.

The Italy coach will be hoping to lead Chelsea's charge back up the Premier League table after a nightmare season, which saw the Londoners transform from champions to merely a top-half side.

Jose Mourinho departed in the midst of terrible league form with Guus Hiddink temporarily taking control until the end of the season.

But Conte is ready to bring success back to Stamford Bridge and his new players are convinced of the Italians quality after meeting him, particularly given his excellent English, according to goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

"He seems like a good man – his managerial skills, he is one of the world's best. He spoke in English. The chat we had was good English," he said.

"With the club and everything going forward it is a big summer. We need to recharge for next season.

"We have goalkeeper Marco Amelia at Chelsea, who knows him and he says he is a hard worker with discipline and structure.

"The Champions League is very important. That’s one of the reasons I came here.

"Our goal has to be to get back into a completion where we belong. I came here to help be part of a successful team and win trophies.

"That's what I want to do and we will see what the new manager brings and the decisions he makes."

Plenty of changes are expected at Chelsea during the transfer window, but Begovic is keen to remain at the club.

"It will be an interesting summer. I am not thinking about moving on. When the new manager comes then I hope decisions will be made and then we can go from there," the Bosnian added.

"What the options are and what will happen, I don't know. My goal is to be playing at the club and to help contribute. I would love to stay, but sometimes the decision is out of your hands."