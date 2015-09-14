Begovic: Chelsea dressing room is flat - but there are no bust-ups

Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic concedes the Chelsea dressing room is currently flat, but insists there are no arguments or feuds inside Jose Mourinho's squad.

The Stamford Bridge club have made an abysmal start to the defence of their Premier League crown and are down in 17th place with just one win from their opening five games.

Mourinho was defiant over his own position after Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park and refused to place much blame on his players for the slump.

Begovic is set for a prolonged spell between the sticks after Thibaut Courtois had to undergo knee surgery and acknowledged the players are lacking in confidence following recent results.

"That is probably a fair judgement," the 28-year-old told reporters when asked if the dressing room was flat.

"No one was kicking off in the dressing room – nothing. We had to pick ourselves up. There are lots of games to go, we cannot feel sorry for ourselves or points fingers. We will get that good feeling through the squad again.

"I think we still have good character, guys who believe in themselves, guys who can make a difference and guys who have a lot of confidence. Sometimes, that can be an issue.

"Football is like this and you have your bad spells. We will get it out of our system, kick on and get stronger and stronger as the season goes on.

"We know we can go on a big run. Once things start clicking for us, psychologically, mentally, physically, we can be a very powerful team and everyone knows that."

Begovic is hopeful Wednesday's UEFA Champions League opener against Maccabi Tel Aviv will provide the turning point for Chelsea's season.

He continued: "It is a case of getting going and the season back on track and a good result on Wednesday will get the confidence going again – we need a boost at the moment and hopefully it will come soon.

"Arsenal is a big game and one we look forward to but we cannot look past Wednesday as we want to start that game on a good note. Maccabi will be a good test and it won't be easy."