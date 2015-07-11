Behrami agrees Watford switch

Premier League new boys Watford have confirmed the acquisition of Hamburg midfielder Valon Behrami on a three-year contract.

The Switzerland international returns to the Premier League after six seasons away - having left West Ham in January 2011 - and is the sixth new signing at Vicarage Road.

Behrami left Upton Park for Fiorentina and also played for Napoli before turning up at Hamburg in August 2014.

He became a regular last season as Hamburg battled for survival for a second successive campaign, making 22 appearances as they narrowly avoided relegation from the Bundesliga.

The 30-year-old watched from the sidelines on Saturday as his new club were held to a 2-2 draw in a friendly clash with AFC Wimbledon.