Beijing Guoan make bid for Podolski

Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan have made an offer for Lukas Podolski.

Podolski's club Galatasaray have confirmed a bid is being considered for the 31-year-old former Bayern Munich and Arsenal forward.

Reports suggest the offer is worth around €7million.

"Beijing Guoan have made an important offer for Podolski," Gala board member Levent Nazifoglu told Anadolu Agency.

"We are evaluating the proposal and the prospect of moving is up to the player."

Galatasaray chairman Dursun Ozbek has previously stated that the club would need to sell players if they wanted to fund any potential signings.

Podolski joined Galatasaray in July 2015 on a three-year deal and scored the winning goal in the Turkish Cup final against fierce rivals Fenerbahce in May this year.

He made 129 appearances for Germany and was part of the World Cup-winning squad of 2014 before he announced his international retirement following Euro 2016.

Clubs from China's cash-rich top flight have again been making waves ahead of the opening of the transfer window at the beginning of next month.

Shanghai SIPG last week finalised a deal worth €60m to sign Oscar from Chelsea, while Carlos Tevez is expected to join Shanghai Shenhua on a contract that will reportedly make him the world's highest-paid footballer.