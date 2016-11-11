Being violently sick caused Courtois' bloodshot eye

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has stated his badly bloodshot eye is down to being violently sick.

The 24-year-old revealed he suffered a burst blood vessel after Chelsea's 2-0 win over Southampton through vomiting.

Courtois was an unused substitute for Belgium's 1-1 friendly draw with Netherlands on Wednesday and quickly became the subject of a social media storm due to the injury.

However, the former Atletico Madrid star claims that he will be fit and ready in time for the Red Devils' World Cup qualifier against Estonia on Sunday.

"I didn't feel well and was sick and burst a vessel," he said. "It's one of those things that looks worse than it is.

"It was alright when it first happened because people thought it was for Halloween.

"But it doesn't look so good now. It won't stop me playing. It's not a problem in that sense."