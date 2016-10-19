Beister joins Victory from Mainz

Mainz attacker Maximilian Beister has signed with A-League outfit Melbourne Victory on loan until the end of the season.

The German, 26, will officially join Victory next week as the club's fifth foreign player.

Victory coach Kevin Muscat talked up the versatility of the former Germany youth international.

"We are constantly looking for ways to improve our squad, and we have actively been searching for player who can add depth to our midfield and attacking third," he said.

"We have been in contact with Maximilian for some time, and we're thrilled to officially welcome him to the club.

"He has proven over a long period of time that he can make an impact in one of the world's toughest leagues, and his versatility allows him to play in midfield and also in attack."

Beister came through the youth academy at Hamburg and played for the club in the Bundesliga before signing with Mainz in 2015.

Victory have made a slow start to the season, drawing with Brisbane Roar before suffering a 4-1 derby loss to Melbourne City.

They sit seventh in the table ahead of a trip to Adelaide on Saturday.

Victory also announced the departure of full-back Scott Galloway.