Beleaguered Granada dismiss Caparros

Granada have dismissed head coach Joaquin Caparros following a dismal run of form that has left the club bottom of La Liga.

Caparros moved to Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in May having failed to agree a new deal with former club Levante.

However, the former Mallorca boss has endured a miserable tenure with the club and has overseen just two victories in La Liga this season.

The last of those came in a 1-0 victory at Athletic Bilbao on September 20 and the club have subsequently opted to make a change.

"Granada Football Club reports that coach Joaquin Caparros has been relieved of his duties as coach of the first team," read a statement on the club's official website.

"From the club, we wish you success Joaquin Caparros."

Joseba Aguado has been placed in temporary charge while the club starts the process of finding a permanent successor.

His first task will be to prepare the team for a visit to Liga champions Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Granada have also signed Roberto Ibanez on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old penned a new contract until June 2018 with Valencia and has been allowed to gain first-team experience with Granada.