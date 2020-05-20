Belgium boss Roberto Martinez signs contract extension until 2022

Roberto Martinez has signed a contract extension to remain as Belgium coach until 2022, the Royal Belgian Football Federation (KBVB) has announced.

The 46-year-old’s existing deal was due to expire this summer, having originally been timed to run out after Euro 2020 which has now been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hands up if you've signed a new contract 🙋— FIFAWorldCup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 20, 2020

Martinez has been in charge of the Red Devils since 2016, and guided them to third place at the 2018 World Cup and the top of the current FIFA world rankings.

Martinez’s side were among the favourites for glory at Euro 2020, having won all 10 games in qualifying.

His new deal will see him remain in charge until after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The news was announced by the KBVB with a short video in which Real Madrid forward and Belgium captain Eden Hazard is playing a game online while taking a phone call from striker Romelu Lukaku.

“Hi Romelu, did you see the coach has signed?” Hazard said. “Yes, isn’t that great news! Okay, bye.”