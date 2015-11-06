Belgium call up Batshuayi as Origi reverts to U21s

Belgium coach Marc Wilmots has called Marseille striker Michy Batshuayi into his squad for the international friendlies against Italy and Spain.

Batshuayi, who has nine goals in 15 appearances at club level this season, missed out on selection for Belgium's concluding Euro 2016 qualifiers against Andorra and Israel.

He is preferred to Liverpool's Divock Origi, who drops into Belgium's Under-21 squad for their European Championship qualifier against Czech Republic.

Wilmots is also able to name Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen, Liverpool striker Christian Benteke and Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele, with the trio once again free from injury.

Belgium's ascent to number one in the FIFA world rankings was confirmed on Thursday – a position they will defend against Italy on November 13 and Spain four days later.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Jean-Francois Gillet (Mechelen), Matz Sels (Gent)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Luis Pedro Cavanda (Trabzonspor), Jason Denayer (Galatasaray), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Nicolas Lombaerts (Zenit), Jordan Lukaku (Oostende), Thomas Meunier (Club Brugge), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Radja Nainggolan (Roma), Axel Witsel (Zenit)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Marseille), Christian Benteke (Liverpool), Laurent Depoitre (Gent), Romelu Lukaku (Everton)