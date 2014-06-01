Belgium on course to impress, says Kompany

Kompany put in a typically rock-solid display at the back as his side continued their preparations for Brazil with a 2-0 win over Sweden.

Romelu Lukaku's superb opener was followed up by a cool finish from Eden Hazard as Marc Wilmots' men eased to a solid win that bodes well for their hotly-anticipated tournament opener against Algeria in just over two weeks.

"The important thing is that we showed moments of class and that everyone is fit," said Kompany.

"The preparation is going very well. People need to know that we have trained very hard.

"We now have two weeks to be ready from the first match at the World Cup."

One factor definitely working in Belgium's favour is the form of Lukaku, who followed up his hat-trick over Luxembourg earlier this week with a man-of-the-match showing.

"I'm very happy with this victory," he said. "We are now reaping the fruits of the hard work at training and that gives us confidence for the World Cup. "

Speaking about his own form, the striker added: "Everything is going according to plan and now it's up to me to keep it up."