Belgium's Wilmots would welcome Brazil clash

In Kobe, Japan, 12 years ago, Wilmots captained a Belgium side that went down 2-0 to Brazil, who were coached by Scolari, in the round of 16 and he also had a goal controversially ruled out.

With Brazil through to the last 16 in 2014 and Wilmots' team guaranteed a place in the same stage, the two could meet during the knockout rounds.

Wilmots said he would be thrilled to see Scolari again but wished the Brazil coach all the best regardless.

"I would be pleased to see my friend Scolari another time. It will be a great thing. You can never anticipate the future," he said.

"A history came to the end in 2002 during a World Cup. We've been eliminated against Brazil and 12 years later on the same day I am here another time.

"To be here in Brazil, even if you dream about, you cannot realise it is will really happening. It was not really a dream for me.

"However, I would be happy to play the Brazil team again. I do not know when."