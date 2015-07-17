Bellerin extends Arsenal deal

Hector Bellerin has been rewarded for an impressive breakthrough season at Arsenal with a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The 20-year-old full-back, plucked from Barcelona's La Masia academy in 2011, was drafted into Arsene Wenger's first-team squad last term amid a defensive crisis at the back which had robbed the manager of regular right-back Mathieu Debuchy.

Bellerin impressed immediately, with his pace a useful tool both in defence and attack, and made 20 Premier League appearances, scoring two goals.

He also played the full 90 minutes of Arsenal's 4-0 win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup final.

With France international Debuchy fit again for the coming season, Bellerin will once again face a fight to impose himself on Wenger's thoughts, but his new deal suggests a long future in north London has been secured.