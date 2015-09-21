Bellerin: Leaving Barcelona for Arsenal has paid off

Hector Bellerin is delighted his decision to leave Barcelona and join Arsenal has paid off as he continues to enjoy a run as first-choice right back at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spain under-21 international left Camp Nou for London as a 16-year-old in 2011 and signed a new long-term contract in the close-season after making his first-team breakthrough last year.

Bellerin, 20, has been preferred to fit-again Mathieu Debuchy in defence by manager Arsene Wenger, starting five of his team's six Premier League games in 2015-16.

The Catalan spoke fondly of his time learning the game with Barca but is thrilled with his decision to leave the European champions and is eager to stay with Arsenal for the long haul after establishing himself in the side.

"It has paid off," Bellerin told Sky Sports when asked about his move. "I am very happy with the decision I made.

"Barcelona is an academy where you are taught to play the Barcelona way, all the players can play the ball well.

"It is all the same philosophy since you are young to playing in the first team - that is very important.

"It was hard [to leave], but I always say the train comes just once and you either take it or you do not.

"I took it and I am very happy with the opportunity Arsenal have given me and very happy to be in the position I am in today.

"I have always said the reason I came to Arsenal is because I want to stay here and I am not thinking about going anywhere else."