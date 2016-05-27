Bellerin not interested in rumours of Barcelona move

Hector Bellerin says he is "happy" to be linked with a transfer to one of Europe's biggest clubs, but the Arsenal right-back is focusing on his international future.

The 21-year-old left Barcelona for London in 2011, but has been linked with a return to La Liga champions after a fine season in the Premier League.

However, Bellerin shrugged off reports he is being targeted by Barca as a replacement for Dani Alves.

"Well, the truth is that right now this does not interest me, because I am focused on the national team," he told Cadena Cope.

"For those things I have an agent who deals with off-the-field issues. When you have a good season, news like this always emerges.

"I am very misinformed about it, these are questions for my agent, but I am happy to attract the interest of such big clubs, that's always nice.

"I have said it before: I am very happy where I am and I do not think about anything else than the national team."

Bellerin, was was included in Spain's preliminary squad for Euro 2016 but is expected to miss out on Vicente Del Bosque's final 23-man selection, insisted that speculation linking him with a return to Camp Nou is merely hypothetical.

"These things, until they come, you never know what to do. My agent does this job," he said.

"I do not know very well what's happening at Barcelona. If Alves leaves they will need a new right-back, but there are a lot of good players around Europe."