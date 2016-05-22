Bellerin: Nowhere else than Arsenal for me

Hector Bellerin insists he does not see himself playing anywhere else other than Arsenal.

The right-back joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2011 and, after a short loan spell at Watford, has established himself in the first team since a breakthrough 2014-15 campaign.

Bellerin missed just two Premier League matches as Arsenal finished second this season, and rumours of a potential return to Barca have intensified as they step up their search for a long-term replacement for Dani Alves.

But the 21-year-old Spaniard - who made his return to Camp Nou in Arsenal's 3-1 Champions League last-16 defeat to the Catalan club - feels at home in England and has no designs on securing a move away from the club.

"I say this every year – for me, my home is in England," Bellerin said.

"I have lived in England for many years, I have my family there, I'm living with my girlfriend. I am very happy there, so I do not see myself anywhere else other than Arsenal.

"For me, Barca was the team where I grew from when I was eight years old.

"My dream when I played at Barca was playing in Camp Nou and I got to play there but with a different shirt. It was something very special."

Bellerin was included in the 2015-16 PFA Premier League Team of the Year, and he felt proud of the show of appreciation from his fellow professionals.

"I am very happy because it is a prize that is chosen by players and coaches," he added.

"They are people who know a lot about football and the fact they have chosen me as the best right-back of the season makes me very proud.

"I always say thanks to my team-mates, who make it all easier."