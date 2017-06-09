Bellerin plays down Barcelona speculation

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin played down reports suggesting he is nearing a return to Barcelona.

Bellerin, 22, has been linked with a switch to the LaLiga giants and recent reports said he had agreed terms with Barca.

But the three-time Spain international dismissed that in a Twitter post on Thursday.

"Don't believe everything you read..." Bellerin posted.

Bellerin is contracted until 2023 at Arsenal and made 33 Premier League appearances during the 2016-17 season.

He left Barca for Arsenal at the age of 16 and has said the interest from the Spanish giants is "special".