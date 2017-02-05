Bellerin reassures fans after Chelsea concussion

Hector Bellerin has reassured fans that he is on the mend after suffering a concussion in Arsenal's defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

The young Spaniard jumped with compatriot Marcos Alonso as the Chelsea man broke the deadlock at Stamford Bridge, with Bellerin's head clashing with his counterpart's upper-arm.

After receiving medical attention for several minutes, Bellerin was eventually replaced by Gabriel Paulista and Arsenal went on to lose 3-1.

But supporters can take solace in Bellerin coming away from the incident without any lasting damage, with Arsene Wenger revealing in his post-match media conference that concussion was the diagnosis.

...Thank you for all the messages. I'm recovering well at home and will soon be back on the pitch to help the team fight back! February 5, 2017

Bellerin took to Twitter to ease the worries of fans, writing: "Thank you for all the messages. I'm recovering well at home and will soon be back on the pitch to help the team fight back!"

No timeframe has been set for his recovery, though he is a doubt for Arsenal's next league outing at home to Hull City on Saturday.