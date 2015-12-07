Bellerin 'sure' of Arsenal success at Olympiacos

Hector Bellerin is convinced Arsenal will see off Olympiacos in Wednesday's Champions League encounter and reach the knockout stages of the competition.

Arsene Wenger's men sit third in Group F heading into the game at the Karaiskakis Stadium and need to win by a two-goal margin to progress.

Trailing Olympiacos by three points and having lost the home fixture 3-2, Wenger's side need an impressive performance in Greece in order to turn the head-to-head record in their favour - while a reversal of September's scoreline will also suffice.

Nevertheless, Bellerin does not have any doubts Arsenal will make it through.

"We've proved already that we're a team who are very dangerous when we have the ball," he told the club's official website.

"We need to try to do that at Olympiacos by having possession and creating chances.

"I'm sure that the ball is going to go in and that we're going to go home with a win.

"That's very important, that the team is in the mood for it and that the team wants to get out of the group stages.

"We know that, as the players who represent Arsenal, we need to be up for the job."