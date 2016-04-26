Ben Arfa addresses transfer talk - 'Everything is possible'

Nice star man Hatem Ben Arfa has alerted clubs to his availability after declaring "everything is possible" at the end of the season.

The former Newcastle United attacking midfielder, who was released from by the Tyneside club in January 2015 after he reportedly returned to France during a loan spell at Hull City, has enjoyed a stellar campaign on the French south coast scoring 17 goals in 34 appearances.

With a return to Lyon mooted in the French media, as well as a switch to champions Paris Saint Germain, an extended stay in Ligue 1 is not inconceivable.

However, amid talks of a move to the Chinese Super League, where players such as Ezequiel Lavezzi, Alex Teixeira and Ramires are reported to be earning upwards of £200,000 a week, Ben Arfa refused to be drawn on the speculation.

He said: "I don't like to talk about it. Today everything is possible from going to China to staying at Nice. It is possible."

A move back to the Premier League has also been mooted, with Liverpool believed to be keen on the France international's services.

Ben Arfa added: "Join a big club in the summer? It's part of the possibilities too.

"I have advisors around to protect me from all that. At the moment I focus on the club's objectives."

With three games to go in the French season, Nice sit fourth in the table, two points adrift of Monaco in the final Champions League place.

Originally signed by Nice following his departure from Tyneside, Ben Arfa was blocked from playing football by FIFA due to a ruling that prevents players from representing more than two clubs in one season, with a Newcastle Under-21 game he featured in ruled an official fixture.

However, Ben Arfa continued to train with the club and was handed a one-year-deal before the start of the season.