Ben Arfa out for at least four weeks with hamstring injury
Hatem Ben Arfa won't face former club Marseille with Nice on Sunday after suffering a hamstring injury which will keep him out for a month.
Nice forward Hatem Ben Arfa will be out for at least four weeks because of a hamstring injury.
Ben Arfa has been in superb form for Nice this season, scoring 11 goals and chipping in with two assists in Ligue 1.
His performances have led to a return to the France national side and talk of a move to Paris Saint-Germain.
Former Marseille and Newcastle United attacker Ben Arfa has said he would be open to a switch to PSG, whose coach Laurent Blanc labelled the 28-year-old as an "interesting option".
But, after feeling what Nice described as "muscle discomfort" in the second half of their 1-0 defeat to Monaco last Saturday, Ben Arfa is set for a spell on the sidelines.
Nice take on Marseille at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday.
