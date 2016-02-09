Ben Arfa out for at least four weeks with hamstring injury

Nice forward Hatem Ben Arfa will be out for at least four weeks because of a hamstring injury.

Ben Arfa has been in superb form for Nice this season, scoring 11 goals and chipping in with two assists in Ligue 1.

His performances have led to a return to the France national side and talk of a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Former Marseille and Newcastle United attacker Ben Arfa has said he would be open to a switch to PSG, whose coach Laurent Blanc labelled the 28-year-old as an "interesting option".

But, after feeling what Nice described as "muscle discomfort" in the second half of their 1-0 defeat to Monaco last Saturday, Ben Arfa is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Nice take on Marseille at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday.