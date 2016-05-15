Ben Yedder confirms he is leaving Toulouse

Wissam Ben Yedder has claimed Saturday's dramatic 3-2 win over Angers on the final day of the Ligue 1 season was his last match for Toulouse.

Ben Yedder was on target for Toulouse in the victory at Stade Jean-Bouin, which was secured as goals from Martin Braithwaite and Yann Bodiger overturned a 2-1 deficit - ensuring they escaped relegation from Ligue 1 at the expense of Reims.

Ben Yedder's strike saw him become Toulouse's club record goalscorer in the French top flight with 63 goals.

The 25-year-old has been linked with Roma, Napoli and Lyon in recent months and is out of contract at the end of next season.

And he posted on his Twitter account: "One of the most beautiful days of my life yesterday [Saturday]. I couldn't ask better for a last game with my club."