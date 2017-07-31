Ben Yedder trolls Arsenal fans

The Emirates Cup clash between Sevilla and Arsenal apparently confused the players just as much as those watching.

The Gunners claimed the pre-season trophy for the fifth time despite a 2-1 loss, after scoring more total goals in the tournament than the Spanish side.

Sevilla's French attacker, Wissam Ben Yedder, took to Twitter to voice his puzzlement.

"We won 2/2 but we are not first... give us back the cup @Arsenal," Ben Yedder wrote jokingly, sparking an expected reaction from the Premier League club's fans.