Ben Yedder trolls Arsenal fans
Sevilla attacker, Wissam Ben Yedder, hilariously trolled Arsenal fans after their Emirates Cup clash, asking for the trophy back.
The Emirates Cup clash between Sevilla and Arsenal apparently confused the players just as much as those watching.
The Gunners claimed the pre-season trophy for the fifth time despite a 2-1 loss, after scoring more total goals in the tournament than the Spanish side.
Sevilla's French attacker, Wissam Ben Yedder, took to Twitter to voice his puzzlement.
"We won 2/2 but we are not first... give us back the cup @Arsenal," Ben Yedder wrote jokingly, sparking an expected reaction from the Premier League club's fans.
Ganamos 2/2 pero somos no primeros ... Devuelvanos la copa Ahaha July 30, 2017
