Benaglio extends Wolfsburg contract

Wolfsburg captain Diego Benaglio has extended his contract with the Bundesliga club until 2017.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper has been with the DFB-Pokal holders since 2008, making 232 appearances in the German top flight following his move from Nacional.

During his first season with Wolfsburg, former Switzerland international Benaglio lifted the Bundesliga title before enjoying Pokal success last term.

Benaglio's contract had been due to expire in June next year but, having committed to the club for another year, he told Wolfsburg's official website: "I am delighted that our co-operation will continue.

"With my family I feel very good in Wolfsburg, which has become like a second home. It's nice to be on the path to further success with VfL."

Sporting director Klaus Allofs confirmed this week that defender Naldo is also set to have his contract extension announced in the near future.

Of Benaglio's new deal, Allofs added: "He is a player who totally identifies with VfL Wolfsburg.

"He is an absolute top performer for the team and an important figure, especially for the younger players."