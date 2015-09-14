Benaglio feeling prepared for Wolfsburg Champions League returns

Long-serving goalkeeper Diego Benaglio believes Wolfsburg are better equipped to deal with the demands of the Champions League than when they were Bundesliga title holders.

Benaglio was part of the side that sensationally pipped Bayern Munich to the German title in 2008-09 but feels Wolfsburg’s current crop - who followed the Bavarian giants home in second last time around and collected the DFB Pokal - hold the edge over a squad that failed to get out of the group stage in 2009.

"Compared to our participation [in 2009/2010], we are more solid as a unit," he told a press conference.

"I am convinced we can survive the group."

Wolfsburg were also paired with CSKA on that occasion and opened up with a 3-1 win in the Russian capital that their goalkeeper would be delighted to repeat.

"With a similar result to that in the opening game, we can do very well," Benaglio added.

"We need two or three more points than last time."

Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking is looking forward to pitting his wits against some of his leading European counterparts.

"We have worked and earned participation in the Champions League with an outstanding last season," he said.

"The first Champions League game is certainly a special turning point in the career of a coach."