Benatia denies passport blunder

Medhi Benatia has laughed off claims he did not travel to Lisbon with the rest of the Bayern Munich squad for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Benfica because he forgot to take his passport to the airport.

The Morocco international recently resumed regular training after a spell on the sidelines due to a thigh injury and Bayern were initially hopeful he would be ready to make the squad for Wednesday's encounter.

He did not travel to Portugal, with a number of German publications suggesting he was forced to stay behind after forgetting his passport.

The 28-year-old, though, has insisted he was never meant to travel as he is not 100 per cent fit.

"Some rumours have suggested that my absence from the squad for the game against Benfica was down to the fact that I forgot my passport," Benatia said on his official Facebook page.

"I would like to dismiss any such suggestions.

"I was not part of the trip to Lisbon because the staff decided not to take me, something which seems perfectly normal to me in light of my recent return from injury.

"Having only resumed squad training on Monday, we need players who are 100 per cent fit for this hugely important match for the club, the team and the fans."

Bayern defend a 1-0 lead from the first leg as they look to reach the semi-finals.