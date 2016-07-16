Benatia: Juventus the logical choice

Medhi Benatia says Juventus were the logical choice for him as he was desperate to return to Italy after two difficult seasons at Bayern Munich.

The Morocco international joined Bayern from Roma in August 2014, but he failed to become an undisputed starter at the Bavarians - partially due to injury problems - and was therefore keen to move on.

Benatia signed a one-year loan deal with Juventus on Friday to end his spell with Bayern and he is keen to challenge for trophies with his new club.

"I wanted to return to Italy and to join Juventus was a logical choice for me," the 29-year-old said at a news conference.

"The aim is to retain our supremacy in Italy and be competitive in Europe. I don't think Juventus are missing a whole lot to win the Champions League.

"I can play both in a three and four-man defence. I'm available to help the team whatever the formation."

Benatia will be reunited with former Roma team-mate Miralem Pjanic in Turin and he is delighted to team up with the creative midfielder once more.

"Miralem is a great player and friend of mine," he added.

"I feel happy and fortunate to play with him again."