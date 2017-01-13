Bend it like Becks - Lille star Corchia draws inspiration from Beckham

When it comes to Lille and France international full-back Sebastien Corchia, he is no ordinary defender.

While helping keep clean sheets, Corchia is a goalscoring threat, packing a deadly right foot, often standing over free-kicks as he channels inspiration from set-piece specialist David Beckham.

Former England captain and winger Beckham made a name for himself at Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, leaving goalkeepers helpless from set-pieces.

Corchia has shown his prowess at set-piece situations this season, scoring a stunning free-kick in the Ligue 1 win over Bastia in October.

And speaking exclusively to Omnisport, the 26-year-old says he wants to bend it like Beckham.

"I have always loved watching David Beckham's world-class free-kicks and his passing," Corchia said.

"As a child I was always watching a DVD with Beckham's free-kicks, and after watching it, I would run out onto a pitch and try to copy him. Beckham was a great motivation with his amazing free-kick goals.

"I enjoy taking the direct free-kicks. I have stayed after training so often to practice for example my free-kicks, and I have now reached a pretty good level with that.

"I work to progress more, always to become better and more decisive for the team. I want to take that responsibility on the pitch. The direct free-kick is an important skill, because a good free-kick can open up a match.

"In every game I want my direct free-kicks to be an important attacking weapon for my team."

Corchia, who made his international debut in November last year, continued: "My most important job as a right-back is of course in defence, and I enjoy both the tactical part of that and every little battle and duel with my opponent.

"But at the same time I want to be a weapon in attack as well. As a defender I treasure every clean sheet as having scored a goal - but actually scoring a goal or delivering an assist and contributing to the success of the team in that way too is also important - and a great feeling."

Corchia and Co. are 12th in the standings ahead of the resumption of Ligue 1 this weekend, with Lille hosting Saint-Etienne on Friday.