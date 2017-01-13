Bend it like Becks - Lille star Corchia draws inspiration from Beckham
Former England, Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham has inspired Lille's Sebastien Corchia.
When it comes to Lille and France international full-back Sebastien Corchia, he is no ordinary defender.
While helping keep clean sheets, Corchia is a goalscoring threat, packing a deadly right foot, often standing over free-kicks as he channels inspiration from set-piece specialist David Beckham.
Former England captain and winger Beckham made a name for himself at Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, leaving goalkeepers helpless from set-pieces.
Corchia has shown his prowess at set-piece situations this season, scoring a stunning free-kick in the Ligue 1 win over Bastia in October.
And speaking exclusively to Omnisport, the 26-year-old says he wants to bend it like Beckham.
"I have always loved watching David Beckham's world-class free-kicks and his passing," Corchia said.
"As a child I was always watching a DVD with Beckham's free-kicks, and after watching it, I would run out onto a pitch and try to copy him. Beckham was a great motivation with his amazing free-kick goals.
"I enjoy taking the direct free-kicks. I have stayed after training so often to practice for example my free-kicks, and I have now reached a pretty good level with that.
"I work to progress more, always to become better and more decisive for the team. I want to take that responsibility on the pitch. The direct free-kick is an important skill, because a good free-kick can open up a match.
"In every game I want my direct free-kicks to be an important attacking weapon for my team."
Corchia, who made his international debut in November last year, continued: "My most important job as a right-back is of course in defence, and I enjoy both the tactical part of that and every little battle and duel with my opponent.
"But at the same time I want to be a weapon in attack as well. As a defender I treasure every clean sheet as having scored a goal - but actually scoring a goal or delivering an assist and contributing to the success of the team in that way too is also important - and a great feeling."
Corchia and Co. are 12th in the standings ahead of the resumption of Ligue 1 this weekend, with Lille hosting Saint-Etienne on Friday.
