The Bendtner experiment was a failure - Allofs

Wolfsburg CEO Klaus Allofs has admitted signing Nicklas Bendtner was "a failed experiment" after the Bundesliga side opted to release the striker on Monday.

Bendtner joined Wolfsburg on a free transfer in August 2014, but the Denmark international failed to live up the high expectations at the Volkswagen Arena.

He was already banished from first-team training last month after a number of incidents, with Wolfsburg questioning his professionalism, and his time at the club came to a premature end this week.

"Signing Bendtner was an experiment and it was not a successful one," Allofs told Kicker.

"Bendtner was a gamble worth taking. He was an extraordinary talent. We were envious of Arsenal when Nicklas was still a young player.

"But talent alone is not enough. Nicklas is a divisive figure, he is hurting his own career.

"Of course, we are upset and disappointed that he was unable to fulfil his potential at Wolfsburg."

Bendtner scored nine goals in 47 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga side.