Bendtner not unhappy at Arsenal

Bendtner, 22, has been linked with a series of clubs - including Ajax, Bayern Munich, Lazio and AC Milan - after the arrival of Marouane Chamakh and return of Robin van Persie from injury saw the Dane’s first team appearances for the Gunners limited.

In comments made to the club’s official matchday programme, the Gunners' front-man sought to clarify previous statements he had made with regards to his frustration at a lack of opportunities at Emirates Stadium.

“I think a few things may have been interpreted not exactly in the way I said them, but it’s true that I was disappointed because anyone who isn’t playing wants to be in the team," he said.

“I’m no different, but I think maybe it got talked up a little too much, because I also said that Arsenal is the club I’ve been at for a long time and remains the club where I want to play.

“I believe I’m good enough to play, and there have never been any talks about leaving or anything like that, it’s just naturally frustrating if you are not in the side and that’s the same for any player.”

With Arsene Wenger restoring Bendtner to the side in the 1-1 FA Cup draw against Leeds United on Saturday, the striker is expected to retain his place in the side for Arsenal’s Carling Cup semi-final first leg against Championship outfit Ipswich Town on Wednesday.

Former Bradford City, Wigan Athletic and Derby County boss Paul Jewell was unveiled as the Tractor Boys' new manager on Monday.

By Paul Wentworth